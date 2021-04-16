As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Friday, April 16 will become available below:
5:20 p.m.: CPS positivity rate rises to 12.5
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 12.5.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 155 students in the district currently in quarantine and 10 active student cases.
The district has seen 3,486 quarantined student cases and 653 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 13 staff members currently in quarantine and 2 active staff cases. 1 staff members are out due to EFMLA laws.
The tracker also shows 61.3% of CPS staff members have been vaccinated.
5:00 p.m.: Over a quarter of Boone Countians have completed vaccination
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 20 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 108.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 40.5% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose, the most in Missouri. 25.6% of Boone County residents have completed vaccination.
- 117,822 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 73,117 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 46,254 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 10,778 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 6 hospitalizations, 4 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 2 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 1 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 12.
3:50 p.m.: Over 150 residents vaccinated at Audrain County events
157 Audrain County residents were vaccinated at two events over the past two days, the Audrain County Health Department announced Friday.
76 residents received a vaccine at an event in Vandalia on Thursday, and 81 residents received a vaccine at an event in Mexico on Friday.
All 157 residents received the Moderna vaccine.
Those who received the vaccine in Vandalia will return to the YMCA on Thursday, May 13th for their second dose. Those who received the vaccine in Mexico will return to the ACHD on Friday, May 14th for their second dose.
2:15 p.m.: Callaway County reports 1 new COVID-19 death
Callaway County added 4 cases over the last week, marking a total of 25 active cases. There have been a total of 3,973 cases in Callaway County since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Callaway County COVID-19 dashboard, there are an additional 27 cases in the Callaway County Department of Corrections and 1 in the Fulton State Hospital.
There have been a total of 45 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 26.8% of Callaway County's 44,743 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 19,959 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 12,002 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 8,674 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 1,230 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 1.
2:00 p.m.: Over 24,000 Cole Countians have initiated vaccination
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,798 cases in Cole County, an increase of 1 case over 24 hours. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
One new positive case was reported Thursday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of April thus far.
There have been 65 deaths in Cole County and 54 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 31.3% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 40,330 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 24,004 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 17,361 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 2,538 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 4.
11:24 a.m.: 1 in 3 Missourians have initiated vaccination
Friday marks a milestone in the COVID-19 fight. One in three Missourians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
In total, nearly 2.1 million Missourians have initiated vaccination and almost 1.4 million have been fully vaccinated, or 22.4%.
Of Missouri's 65 and older population, nearly 60% have been fully vaccinated and 72% have received at least one dose.
In a news release, Gov. Mike Parson said the milestone was great news and the state will continue working hard to keep this momentum.
"We cannot thank our vaccinators enough for their efforts over these last several months, and we appreciate the millions of Missourians who are stepping up to protect themselves and others," Gov. Parson said. "Getting vaccinated is how we end this pandemic and move forward from this crisis."
Click here to find a vaccination appointment near you.
10:05 a.m.: MU Health Care has multiple open vaccination appointments for Saturday
MU Health Care still has multiple vaccination appointments available for Saturday, April 17.
First dose appointments are available between 7 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. at the Walsworth Family Columns Club at Faurot Field.
Second dose shots will be scheduled for 21 days later.
Vaccine eligibility is open to all Missourians, 16 and older. Patients younger than 18 will need signed parental consent.
Sign up for your appointment here or call the vaccine call center 573-771-2273.
7:30 a.m.: Over 33% of Missourians have initiated vaccination
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 466 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 495,776.
DHSS reported four new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,634 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 3,305,940 total doses administered
- 2,046,730 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 1,373,435 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 33.3% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 22.4% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 818 total hospitalizations in the state with 31% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,601 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 372.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of April, over 4.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 5% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.