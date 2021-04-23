As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
4:35 p.m.: Over 28% of Boone Countians fully vaccinated
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 14 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 107.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 43% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 127,186 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 77,681 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 51,093 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 10,254 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 12.36.
2:10 p.m.: Over a quarter of Cole Countians have completed vaccination
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,819 cases in Cole County, an increase of 5 cases over 24 hours. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
2 new positive cases were reported Thursday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of April thus far.
There have been 65 deaths in Cole County and 54 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 33.1% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 43,659 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 25,420 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 19,319 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 2,418 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 4.
2:00 p.m.: Nearly 30% of Callaway Countians have initiated vaccination
There are 22 active cases of COVID-19 in Callaway County as of this Friday, three less than last Friday. There have been a total of 3,985 cases in Callaway County since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Callaway County COVID-19 dashboard, there are an additional 19 cases in the Callaway County Department of Corrections and 1 in the Fulton State Hospital.
There have been a total of 45 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 28.2% of Callaway County's 44,743 residents have initiated vaccination.
- 21,526 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 12,607 vaccine regimen activated
- 9,641 vaccine regimen completed
- 1,419 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 4.
1:43 p.m.: Indian Hills Park COVID-19 vaccination clinic relocated due to weather
Due to the forecasted weather, the COVID-19 vaccination outreach clinic originally scheduled for Indian Hills Park on Saturday, April 24, has been relocated to Columbia Fire Station 5, located at 1400 Ballenger Lane.
The event will still run from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Those who have pre-registered should come at their designated appointment time. Walk-ins are still welcome anytime during this event. Thanks to the Columbia Fire Department for the use of their space.
Appointments can be made here or by visiting CoMo.gov/CovidVaccine and clicking on the "Sign up for the Indian Hills vaccine clinic" button.
6:45 a.m.: State reports 622 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 622 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 498,852. DHSS reported one new death in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 8,692 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 3,554,012 total doses administered
- 2,160,732 COVID-19 vaccine regimens activated
- 1,511,809 COVID-19 vaccine regimens completed
- 35.2% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 24.6% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 760 total hospitalizations in the state with 32% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,102 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 300.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of April, over 4.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.8% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.