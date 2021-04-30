As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Friday, April 30 will become available below:
4:30 p.m.: Over 60,000 Boone County residents have completed vaccination
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 15 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 86.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 43.8% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 137,605 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 79,039 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 60,175 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 10,370 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 1 Boone County resident hospitalization.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 5.
3:00 p.m.: Over 20,000 Cole County residents have completed vaccination
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,840 cases in Cole County, an increase of 1 case over 24 hours. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
No new positive cases were reported Thursday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of April thus far.
There have been 65 deaths in Cole County and 54 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 34.6% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 45,837 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 26,532 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 20,590 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 1,374 total doses administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 5.
2:20 p.m.: Nearly a third of Callaway Countians have initiated vaccination
There are 20 active cases of COVID-19 in Callaway County as of Friday, two less than last week. There have been a total of 3,993 cases in Callaway County since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Callaway County COVID-19 dashboard, there are an additional 12 cases in the Callaway County Department of Corrections and 1 in the Fulton State Hospital.
There have been a total of 45 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 29.3% of Callaway County's 44,743 residents have initiated vaccination.
- 22,595 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 13,112 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 10,414 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 756 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 6.
1 p.m.: Boone County to host vaccination clinic Wednesday & Thursday
The Columbia/Boone County health department will host vaccination clinics Wednesday, May 5 and Thursday, May 6 from 9 to 11:15 a.m.
The clinics will be held at the health department, 1005 West Worley Street, and the Moderna vaccine will be given out.
This clinic is for anyone aged 18 or older. Register here or call 573-874-CITY.
We have COVID-19 vaccination appointments available next week in our clinic at 1005 W. Worley. We will be giving the Moderna vaccine on Wednesday, May 5 and Thursday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.. This clinic is for anyone aged 18 or older. /1 pic.twitter.com/FpOIVqVSDv— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) April 30, 2021
4 a.m.: State reports 87 new hospitalizations in the last 24 hours
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 533 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 501,639.
DHSS reported three new death in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began is 8,741.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 3,845,710 total doses administered
- 2,286,510 COVID-19 vaccine regimens activated
- 1,679,737 COVID-19 vaccine regimens completed
- 37.3% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 27.4% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 848 total hospitalizations in the state with 31% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,327 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 332.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of April, over 4.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.9% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.