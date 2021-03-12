As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Friday, March 12 will be available below:
9:30 a.m.: SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital relaxes visitor restrictions again
Effective immediately, SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City will further relax visitor restrictions due to a sustained decrease in COVID-19 admissions.
The following visitor guidelines are now in place:
- All non-COVID positive patients, including pediatric patients, are welcome to have two support people per day, over the age of 16, during designated hours. One support person may stay overnight.
- All COVID-positive patients are allowed one support person with nursing leadership approval.
- Family Birth Center patients are allowed two support people for the duration of the stay. After delivery, siblings of the newborn will be allowed during visiting hours.
- Patients coming to the hospital for imaging studies or other diagnostic testing will be allowed one support person. This also applies to behavioral health patients and clinic patients.
- Exceptions may be made for end-of-life situations.
Support people must enter through the Outpatient Entrance between 5 am and 5:30 pm Monday through Friday and 10 am until 2 pm on the weekend. Additionally, the following guidelines are in place:
- Masks or face coverings are required at all times. Visitors are expected to bring their own masks.
- All entrants are subject to screening, including temperature check, before entering the facility.
- Visitors are to stay in the patient room or designated waiting area.
- Visitors must follow hand hygiene and social distancing guidelines.
- All visitors/support people (with the exception of Family Birth Center) will be asked to leave no later than 7 p.m. each night.
SSM Health continues to monitor the rate of community transmission and will make adjustments to these guidelines as needed.
7:30 a.m.: State adds 508 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 508 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 482,732.
DHSS reported seven deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,307 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 1,703,806 total doses administered
- 1,121,521 Missourians have received at least one dose
- 600,496 Missourians have received a second dose
- 18.3% of the Missouri population has received at least one dose
- 9.8% of the Missouri population has received both doses
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 832 total hospitalizations in the state with 37% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,387 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 341.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of March, over 4.6 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.4% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method. It has sat at or below 5% since Sunday, Feb. 28.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.