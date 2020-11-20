As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Friday, Nov. 20 will become available below:
1:30 p.m.: SSM St. Mary's hospitals further restrict visitor guidelines
SSM St. Mary's hospitals in Jefferson City and Audrain will further restrict visitors due to an increase in COVID-19 transmission.
All visitors to the hospital are now restricted. There are a few exceptions to the new visitor guidelines:
- Family Birth Center patients may have one support person for the duration of the stay.
- Pediatric patients must have one guardian present.
- Patients having surgical procedures are allowed one support person.
- End-of-life patients may have limited visitors with approval from nursing leadership.
All visitors must wear a face covering at all times and are expected to bring their own mask. Visitors are also subject to screening before entering the facility.
In Jefferson City, support people must enter the hospital through the Outpatient Entrance. In Audrain, visitors must enter through the Emergency Room of the hospital.
12:50 p.m.: MU reports 48 new cases
MU added 48 student cases over the last 24 hours, marking a total of 152 active student cases. There are 2,198 student case recoveries.
According to the dashboard, MU's 7-day student case average is 137.
As of Friday, there were also five faculty members, 51 MU staff and 1 UM Systems staff who actively have the virus.
8:30 a.m.: Missouri reports 4,614 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 4,614 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 262,436.
The state also reported 30 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 3,537 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a two-day delay. There are 2,734 total hospitalizations in the state with 42% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 26,027 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 3,718.
As of November 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.6 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 22.6% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.