As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Friday, April 30 will become available below:
1 p.m.: Boone County to host vaccination clinic Wednesday & Thursday
The Columbia/Boone County health department will host vaccination clinics Wednesday, May 5 and Thursday, May 6 from 9 to 11:15 a.m.
The clinics will be held at the health department, 1005 West Worley Street, and the Moderna vaccine will be given out.
This clinic is for anyone aged 18 or older. Register here or call 573-874-CITY.
We have COVID-19 vaccination appointments available next week in our clinic at 1005 W. Worley. We will be giving the Moderna vaccine on Wednesday, May 5 and Thursday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.. This clinic is for anyone aged 18 or older. /1 pic.twitter.com/FpOIVqVSDv— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) April 30, 2021
4 a.m.: State reports 87 new hospitalizations in the last 24 hours
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 533 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 501,639.
DHSS reported three new death in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began is 8,741.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 3,845,710 total doses administered
- 2,286,510 COVID-19 vaccine regimens activated
- 1,679,737 COVID-19 vaccine regimens completed
- 37.3% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 27.4% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 848 total hospitalizations in the state with 31% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,327 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 332.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of April, over 4.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.9% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.