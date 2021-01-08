As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
4 p.m. Boone County
Boone County reported 123 new cases today with 874 active cases. There was one new death today. The individual was in the 80+ age group. There are 32 Boone County citizens currently hospitalized according to the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department.
3 p.m. U.S. hit a record high for daily COVID-19 deaths
The United States topped 4,000 daily deaths from the coronavirus for the first time on Thursday according to Johns Hopkins University. That breaks a record set just the day before. The numbers are another reminder of the worsening situation following travel for holidays and family gatherings, along with more time indoors during the winter months. More than 365,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus.
2 p.m. Pfizer says its vaccine can work against variants
New research suggests the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech can still work against a mutated coronavirus. Two easier-to-spread new variants of the virus have the world on edge. Pfizer researchers say laboratory testing shows that the variants share a mutation that doesn’t block the vaccine.
1:45 p.m. States to receive federal money to support vaccine rollout
State and local governments will be receiving their first infusion of federal money to support vaccination efforts against the coronavirus.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says $3 billion for vaccine efforts should go out to states by Jan. 19, along with $19 billion of additional aid for coronavirus testing and contact tracing.
The money comes from legislation passed at the end of last year. Early vaccination rates have lagged behind expectations in some states.
The executive director of the Association of Immunization Managers says the federal money should help states boost staffing to distribute the vaccines.
10:30 a.m. Columbia/Boone County Health Department provides more vaccine information
Boone County residents can keep up with the latest information about when a COVID-19 vaccine will be available to them by completing a survey online.
The Columbia/Boone County Health Department released additional information about the vaccine rollout Friday. Read more here.
7 a.m.: Missouri reports 4,332 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 4,332 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 416,758.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a two-day delay. There are 2,841 total hospitalizations in the state with 32% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 18,187 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 2,598.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.7 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 19.8% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.