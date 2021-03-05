As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
6:15 p.m.: 18.5% of Cole County residents have had at least one dose of vaccine
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,657 cases in Cole County, an increase of 0 cases over 24 hours. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
No new positive cases were reported Thursday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of March thus far.
There have been 59 deaths in Cole County and 52 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 18.5% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received initiated a vaccine regimen.
- 23,724 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 14,233 residents have initiated a vaccine regimen
- 9,498 residents have completed a vaccine regimen
- 4,134 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 5.
4:15 p.m.: CPS 14-day rate down to 13.2
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 13.2.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 215 students in the district currently in quarantine and 25 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
- Elementary schools: 144 quarantined, 14 positive cases, 12 out of 21 schools affected
- Middle schools: 45 quarantined, 7 positive case, 7 out of 7 schools affected
- High schools: 24 quarantined, 4 positive cases, 3 out of 4 schools affected
- Other: 2 quarantined, 0 positive cases
The district has seen 3,196 quarantined student cases and 614 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 23 staff members currently in quarantine and 2 active staff cases. 3 staff members are out due to EFMLA laws.
The tracker also shows 22.6% of CPS staff members have been vaccinated.
4 p.m.: Boone County records 80th COVID-19 death
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 12 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 85.
The department also reported one new death from COVID-19. A total of 80 residents have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 19.1% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have initiated a vaccination regimen.
- 53,735 total doses administered of vaccine
- 34,479 residents have initiated a vaccine regimen
- 19,254 residents have completed a vaccine regimen
- 8,533 doses have been administered in the last 7 days
The county also reported 23 hospitalizations, 4 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 9 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 4 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 12.
12:10 p.m.: MU 7-day student case average sits at 7
MU has three active student cases, and the number of positive cases hasn't moved since March 3.
There have been 3,125 student case recoveries.
Six students have been hospitalized since August of 2020. All six students have been discharged.
According to the dashboard, MU's 7-day student case average is 7.
As of Thursday, there were zero faculty members, two MU staff and zero UM System staff member(s) who actively have the virus.
7:30 a.m.: State reports 8 new deaths
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 460 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 479,996.
DHSS reported 8 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,158 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 1,447,135 total doses administered
- 948,822 Missourians have received at least one dose
- 498,313 Missourians have received a second dose
- 15.5% of the Missouri population has received at least one dose
- 8.1% of the Missouri population has received both doses
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 1,019 total hospitalizations in the state with 32% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,270 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 324.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.2 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.3% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method. This marks six days in a row of the positivity rate being below 5%.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.