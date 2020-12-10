FULTON - Middle and high school students in Fulton will switch back to remote learning beginning Friday.
The district announced the decision Thursday due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the classroom.
As of Thursday, there were 34 active cases and 316 in quarantine among the staff and students in Fulton Public Schools.
One Fulton High School parent said she keeps a close eye on these numbers, and she was anticipating Thursday's announcement.
"I knew it was coming. I keep an eye on the numbers that [are] on the website trying to see if it's going up or going down," Christina Thomas said. "It didn't surprise me."
Thomas said this could present challenges for her daughter but that they'll get through it the best they can.
"With my daughter, she's more of an in-person learner than an online learner, so we did struggle the last time they did this," Thomas said. "But I understand the school wants to keep everybody safe which is what they need to do. We'll get through it."
According to a press release, students were sent home with Chromebooks and materials for learning at home.
Parents can fill out a form on the district's website if they have technology concerns or if their student requires a hotspot for internet access.
Meals will be available through Grab and Go from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18 between the hours of 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Fulton High School. Another form is available on the district's website for parents who plan to pick up meals.
The projected return date for in-person learning is Jan. 5