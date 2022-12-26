ST. LOUIS - Starting Tuesday, the Gateway Arch National Park will require masks inside buildings on park grounds, in accordance with new guidance from the National Park Service (NPS).
A news release from the NPS says St. Louis City and St. Louis County are at the high level due to increased community transmission of COVID-19, citing data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The mask mandate is regardless of vaccination status.
All staff and visitors must wear a well-fitting, high-quality mask, defined as "a surgical mask, procedure mask, an internationally approved device (e.g., KN95s and KF94s) or respirator. Cloth masks are not considered high-quality and will not allowed, according to a news release.
Surgical masks will be available to visitors at the Arch Information Desk free of charge for visitors.
The Gateway Arch National Park Service said it will continue to monitor COVID-19 levels in the St. Louis area and will update the mask policy accordingly.