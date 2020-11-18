MISSOURI-- Kroger and Gerbes pharmacies announced Wednesday in a news release that the company will offer rapid COVID-19 antibody tests to all customers.
Rapid antibody tests can help inform patients if they have been previously infected with COVID-19.
The tests are conducted with a finger-prick blood sample, and typically provide results within 15 minutes. The tests will cost $25.
The tests are supplied by Whitmire Medical.
According to the release, Kroger is the first retailer to offer rapid antibody tests to the public.
Tests will be available at all Kroger locations, including various Gerbes stores across Missouri, including Columbia Gerbes on West Broadway and Paris Road.