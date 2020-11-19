JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson is holding a press briefing Thursday morning. 

This is likely the last time he will speak to the media before Thanksgiving. 

According to the White House Coronavirus Task Force report, Missouri's new COVID-19 cases have increased by 41% in the last week.

Missouri is one of 16 states to not implement a statewide mask mandate. 

Gov. Parson's press conference will begin at nine o'clock Thursday morning and we will livestream it right here on our website. 

We will continue to update this story with new information. 

