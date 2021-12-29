Gov. Parson addresses rising COVID-19 concerns

JEFFERSON CITY - During Governor Mike Parson's press conference announcing the new directors of the Departments of Mental Health and Revenue Wednesday, Parson addressed continuing concerns with COVID-19.
The newest strain of COVID-19, the omicron variant, has led to Missouri's daily average case levels to rise to heights not seen since January.
On Monday, the Department of Health and Senior Services announced around 10,000 new cases of COVID-19. The numbers include positive cases that occurred over the weekend, as there were no reports over Christmas weekend.
When asked about whether he had any immediate concerns over the new variant, Parson criticized the federal government's response and the CDC for changing guidelines and said it's been confusing for Missourians.
"The good news is that the omicron variant is a much milder version than the one we have had," Parson said. "And so we are somewhat prepared for as much as we can be."
Parson also made it clear that there should be no mandates in place in the state and that people should be able to make decisions on their own when it comes to the vaccine and testing.
"I think they [people] want to be done with mandates, period," Parson said. "They want to make decisions for themselves and Missouri."
The availability of COVID tests has also been a major topic. President Joe Biden announced last week that his administration would make 500 million at-home COVID tests free to all Americans.
Even after this news, many people are still struggling to find somewhere to be tested. Parson assured Missourians that while there could be some issues, Missouri is "not in a bad spot."
"The state of Missouri is not short on tests," Parson said. "You may have a problem getting one because of the lines and just because of staffing issues, but there is no shortage of tests in this state."
Missouri started offering free at-home COVID tests in May and will ship them to homes within two days.
To find the nearest place to be tested for COVID-19, the U.S. Department of Health and Senior Services has links on where to be tested in each state.