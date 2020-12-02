JEFFERSON CITY — Governor Mike Parson announced that the state will partner will health care company Vizient to bring additional staff to Missouri hospitals.
At his press briefing Wednesday, Parson said the partnership will last for 12 weeks, through the end of February. The plan will allow for increased hospital bed capacity, adding roughly 600 beds statewide.
Vizient will send 760 additional staff members from contracted agencies to rural and urban hospitals across Missouri. Staff members will include registered nurses, respiratory therapists and certified nursing assistants.
"I want all Missourians to know that if you are sick, we are going to take care of you," Parson said at the briefing.
Missouri Hospital Association President and CEO Herb Kuhn said that in recent weeks, COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalizations have "continued to climb" across the state.
"The state's new partnership with Vizient will allow rapid deployment of staff to support additional hospital capacity in all regions of the state," Kuhn said. "In the days and weeks ahead, as these workers arrive, they will provide essential support to our hospitals and health care workers."
Kuhn emphasized that the holiday season is expected to cause spikes in cases.
"Although it is impossible to predict the exact impact that the Thanksgiving holiday and the holidays in December will have on hospitals' abilities to manage the surge, the early indicators are somewhat troubling," Kuhn said.
Kuhn reminded Missouri residents to continue to do their part, because "what you do to mitigate today will make a big difference towards December and as we move more into the winter months."
The state will fund the partnership with CARES Act money through the end of 2020, and the Missouri's hospitals will fund the remaining two months. The plan is for hospitals to deploy CARES Act funding as well, but that is not yet finalized.
Parson's administration does not have a specific number regarding the price of the Vizient partnership, because it depends on what happens in the coming weeks and months.
Parson stood firmly with his decision not to implement a statewide mask mandate, citing the importance of personal responsibility and supporting health care workers.