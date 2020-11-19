JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson extended the state of emergency Thursday but said he will not regulate gatherings or issue a statewide mask mandate to curve rising COVID-19 cases as the holiday season approaches.
“I am not going to mandate who goes through the front door of your home, that is not our job in the state government,” he said in his weekly briefing Thursday morning.
The state's health director, Dr. Randall Williams, encouraged Thanksgiving celebrations to be limited.
“You need to be thoughtful about Thanksgiving. I don’t want anyone to look back at this holiday with regret,” he said.
According to the latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report, Missouri's new COVID-19 cases have increased by 41% in the last week.
Missouri is one of 16 states to not implement a statewide mask mandate. The governor said he has always encouraged Missouri residents to wear masks, but sees it as a "personal responsibility."
Gov. Parson also announced he is extending the COVID-19-related state of emergency through March 31, 2021. The state of emergency was first enacted on March 13, 2020. It waives 450 state regulations and allows flexibility in mobilizing the national guard and using millions of dollars in federal aid, the governor's office said.
Staffing at medical facilities is one of the state's largest concerns at the moment, Parson said.
He added he is considering a number of options to help alleviate the pressure, including possibly utilizing military personnel or bringing in health care workers from other states to fill the gap. Although, NBC News reports a health care worker shortage affects the majority of hospitals nationwide.
The governor also said his administration will be issuing a public health warning to local health directors, highlighting the cases per capita with accompanying recommendations. Similar data is available in a report delivered to all 50 governors each week from the White House COVID-19 Task Force. Missouri does not make the report public, although some information is passed on to local health officials.
Dr. Williams said five more sites have been approved to store the Pfizer vaccine, bringing the total to 10. The vaccine will be given in two doses and needs to be stored at -94° F. Missouri residents will have to go to those sites to receive it once it becomes widely available next spring. The Moderna vaccine will be more widely available across the state, Williams said.
The governor said he would likely not restrict any activities for Missouri residents that do not receive the vaccine.
“I’m not going to mandate anyone to take a vaccine,” he said. “We will not punish anyone if they do not want to take the vaccine. That is not who we are as Americans."