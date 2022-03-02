JEFFERSON CITY − The Missouri Nurse Association held a luncheon for student nurses Wednesday at the Capitol Plaza Hotel. The luncheon came on the annual Nurse Advocacy Day.
The event aimed to increase awareness of the political process for all nurses and nursing students.
Gov. Mike Parson spoke at the event and wanted the event to be an opportunity to increase the number of nurses across the state and promote more incentives.
He wants to expand more of the workforce by starting out with their K-12 program. That program teaches high schoolers what it's like to be in health care by adding more hands-on practical activities to better learn.
For broadband access like Telehealth, he wants to partner with the communities that can provide reliable service.
Parson said he thinks it was incredible to talk in front of the nurses, especially because of what they have been through during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"You look at those eyes and those faces out there, and you realize these people have been through a battle zone for two years nonstop," Parson said.
Kat Hammond, instructor coordinator for Moberly Area Community College, said nursing is more than just a job.
"Nursing is not just about education, it's a personal calling. We are driven to be nurses we don't just do it for the money, we don't do it for accolades we do it because it is an integral part of ourselves."
Hammond said she enjoyed Gov. Parson encouraging and opening up programs for nurses.
Without the needed help, she said the nurses will be overworked because the patients are not getting the proper care they need.
"If we can't inspire would be nurses we are going to be at a loss because we are not going to be able to approach people and provide the care everybody is going to suffer from that," Hammond said.