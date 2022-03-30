JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday about the future of Missouri's COVID-19 response.
Gov. Parson will be joined by Department of Health and Senior Services Acting Director Paula Nickelson.
Tomorrow at 3:30pm, I will hold a press conference to discuss the status of Missouri's COVID-19 response moving forward. Watch the press conference LIVE on Facebook.I will be joined by Department of Health and Senior Services (@HealthyLivingMo) Acting Director Paula Nickelson. pic.twitter.com/9vfi9bLmrx— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) March 29, 2022
KOMU 8 News will stream the press conference live in the above media player, on the KOMU 8 News app and KOMU 8 streaming apps Wednesday afternoon.