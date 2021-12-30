MISSOURI — Missouri's COVID-19 related State of Emergency will expire on Friday, Gov. Mike Parson announced.
The expiration of the State of Emergency means the Missouri National Guard can no longer be activated for COVID-19-related missions.
At one point nearly 600 statutory and regulatory waivers were approved across the Missouri state government. Since that peak, waivers have reduced by nearly 80%.
Now, all remaining waivers granted under the emergency order will terminate on Friday.
Agencies, boards, commissions and departments can now pursue changes to regulations, if necessary after Friday, to improve long-term outcomes for Missourians, health care facilities and businesses, according to the release.
The governor first issued the State of Emergency existing due to COVID-19 on March 13, 2020.
Gov. Parson extended the State of Emergency five times before issuing a final executive order for health care needs in August 2021.