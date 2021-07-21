Donald Kauerauf will take over as the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services director effective Sept. 1.
Gov. Mike Parson announced the new director at a news conference Wednesday. In addition, Missouri will incentivize Missouri residents to receive the vaccine by holding drawings for $10,000.
Kauerauf served as the assistant director of the Illinois Department of Public Health from 2016 until his retirement in 2018. Kauerauf was selected to lead the Illinois Terrorism Task Force and has served in that role during COVID-19. He also served as deputy to the Illinois Homeland Security advisor and policy advisor to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency director.
Kauerauf says his experience in emergency management prepares him to make quick decisions.
“I’m looking forward to working with public health agencies, healthcare providers, and communities to build upon the great work that has been initiated in Missouri to address the current COVID-19 situation," Kauerauf said in a news release.
The incentive program will be implemented amid a third wave of COVID-19 in the state. DHSS is partnering with the Missouri Lottery for the incentive program. There will be 180 winners in 5 randomized drawings who will win either $10,000 cash or $10,000 towards an education savings account.
There are three categories for entries, and vaccinated residents can enter online. The first drawing will be held Aug. 13.
In addition, local health departments will be able to provide $25 for vaccine recipients up to $11 million. The incentive will end on Dec. 31.