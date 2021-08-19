HARRISBURG − Harrisburg R-VIII School District will now accept two exemptions for its mask mandate: medical and religious reasons.
Medical exemptions will be honored when written by a licensed physician for medical need, complication or preexisting condition.
Religious exemptions will now be honored under the following terms and conditions per the school attorney, Mickes O’Toole Law Firm.
“Last year we only had medical exception, but this year we decided to also include religious exceptions,” Steve Combs, Harrisburg High School superintendent, said.
Requests for religious exemption will be considered if the request contains documentation of the specific religious beliefs that are claimed to be violated by the mask requirement.
“We understand that some people have exceptions to wear a mask, but they will have to go through a process to make sure that their reason to not wear a mask is valid," Combs said.
The religious beliefs must be long-standing and personal to the individual seeking the exemption.
On Aug. 10, the school district posted on Facebook its mask policy for the beginning of the school year. While some comments were positives toward their decision, some were not.
“We understand that some people are not going to like our decisions, but we need to make sure our children are in a safe environment, and right now we believe masks should be a requirement in our high school,” Combs said.
Some parents on Facebook were upset the decision was made without hearing parents' opinions.
Combs said they will keep looking at CDC data, and if cases start decreasing around the county, they will review the mask policy at their next board meeting.