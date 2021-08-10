BOONE COUNTY − The Harrisburg R-8 School District will require masks effective Aug. 10, according to a Facebook post from the district.
The mandate will be for all staff and students in the district during bus travels, entry and dismissal of school and anytime while indoors that students and staff cannot socially distance.
Superintendent Steve Combs posted the announcement shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, saying the district did not come to the decision lightly and that it is a fluid situation.
Combs said the decision is based on the CDC's recommendation that children need to be in school and everyone needs to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.
"We have two priorities, safety and education," Combs said. "We will have over 600 students from preschool age to high school seniors convening on our campus in just a few short weeks, some vaccinated and a significant number not eligible to be vaccinated. We need an extra layer of protection as the COVID Delta Variant affects children at a much higher rate than the first wave."
The district had 43 students in the district and 20 staff members test positive last year, and Combs believes "the mask mandate kept the spread from student to student minimal."
He went on to say that not everyone will agree, and he asks for "grace and understanding" as it was a difficult decision.
"If you would like to contact me with questions, concerns, or just want to have a conversation email me at combss@harrisburg.k12.mo.us or call the office at 573-875-5604/cell 573-864-0161," Combs wrote.
