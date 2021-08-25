CENTRALIA - U.S. Representative Vicki Hartzler (R - 4th District) does not believe in entities forcing people to wear masks, including schools.
Hartzler, alongside Missouri Farm Bureau President Garrett Hawkins and other agricultural leaders, were in Centralia Wednesday to discuss the proposed rule changes to the Waters of the U.S (WOTUS).
Hartzler, alongside talking about the potential rule changes, talked to reporters about the ongoing class action lawsuit with the state and Columbia Public Schools.
As KOMU 8 reported, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmidt filed a class action lawsuit against school districts with mask mandates on Tuesday. CPS, the Board of Education for the School District of Columbia and its boards members and Superintendent Brian Yearwood were named as sole defendants in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit includes three counts, including that "mandates are unreasonable, arbitrary and capricious and that the mask mandate is unlawful as to school children." It also says the mandate was not approved by the Missouri Board of Education.
Schmidt previously has filed lawsuits in St. Louis County, Jackson County and Kansas City for their mask mandates.
When asked whether the local school officials were overstepping their bounds, Hartzler said this is difficult subject to talk about.
"We want to keep kids safe and not get sick," Hartzler said. "But it doesn't feel right, an entity requiring masks. I would prefer to have parents to have control of that. They know their children they know the health risks they have. That would be my preference."
Hartzler also spoke about how places like hospitals and some businesses were requiring vaccines.
"I don't feel comfortable with that," Hartzler said. " I think no government, no entity should force someone to something in their body."
Hartzler also reflected on the vaccine in general.
"I do support the vaccine, I already received it, but I always side with individual liberty and I think people should be educated and should receive the information about both the risks and the benefits but it should be left to the individual."