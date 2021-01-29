WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) wrote a letter to CVS and Walgreens asking for briefings on their COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
CVS and Walgreens are in a partnership with the U.S. government to help distribute vaccines in long term care facilities.
"I request a briefing, in writing, from you and your staff regarding the administration of COVID-19 vaccines in Missouri," Hawley wrote in the letters.
A news release from Hawley's communications team Friday included the wording of the letters. In the letters, Hawley suggests the companies are "holding an excess supply of the COVID-19 vaccine."
"Unfortunately, reports out of Missouri suggest that the pace of inoculations has fallen short of expectations, and that your company might be holding an excess supply of vaccine doses," Hawley wrote in the letters to both CEOs.
"On January 26, 2021, the Missouri government indicated that the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program had only administered 17% of the 332,000 doses that the state had allocated to it. This slow pace does not appear to be a problem unique to Missouri," Hawley wrote.
There has not been any evidence of the companies intentionally holding back vaccines.