SEDALIA – The increase of positive COVID-19 cases in Pettis County over the last month has caused problems for the Pettis County Health Center and Bothwell Regional Health Center.
Wednesday’s COVID-19 numbers showed 644 active cases in Pettis County, with 24 hospitalizations. There were also five COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday, totaling 47 deaths. By comparison, Boone County, which has over four times the population size, had 887 active cases and 34 hospitalizations.
The numbers for Pettis County are actually down from where they were previously. Active cases totaled 903 on Dec. 8.
According to Pettis County Health Center Administrator JoAnn Martin, the positivity rate for the county is still very high, over 20%. For reference, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.
Martin said positive COVID-19 cases among staff members at the Pettis County Health Center slowed down contact tracing efforts.
"Fortunately we are all back now, so we are able to reach out to our community in a more timely manner," Martin said.
Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia serves primarily Pettis and Benton counties, but also sees patients from Cooper, Saline and Morgan counties, among others.
The hospital's CEO Lori Wightman said the hospital does have beds available now, but that hasn't always been the case in the last month.
"A few weeks ago, if you would have had the assumption that we would have a bed for you if you needed it whether you had COVID or had a car accident, [it] would have been a false [assumption]," she said.
"When we get up to 80-85 we really can't staff more than that," she said. "Right now we're seeing a census of 58, so we're doing well this week."
But Wightman said as recently as Monday morning, she had to delay a patient's total knee replacement procedure because the hospital didn't have a bed for them after the surgery.
"I think we're still in the phase where we're one or two days or a shift away from having strained bed capacity again," Wightman said.
As for the vaccine, Bothwell Regional Health Center has not received it yet. Wightman said the hospital ordered 500 doses Tuesday night.
The hospital conducted a survey to get a sense of how many employees would be willing to take the vaccine.
"We made the assumption that 50% of our coworkers would take the vaccine. We have about 1,000 people," Wightman said.