Health officials recommend kids get vaccinated following CPS mask and quarantine changes

COLUMBIA - The Columbia School Board voted to end the district's mask requirements and adjusted its quarantine and contract tracing protocols at its meeting Monday night.
Effective Jan. 4, the day students return from winter break, masks will no longer be required in district buildings. Federal regulations still require masks on school buses.
Additionally, contract tracing and quarantine protocols will change. Only students with symptoms or a positive COVID test will be required to quarantine. The policy previously required close contacts to quarantine as well.
Noting that not everyone will agree with the decision, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said the district will continue to monitor COVID in the community and will adjust mitigation protocols if necessary.
According to the Missouri's COVID-19 dashboard, 22.7% of children ages 5 to 15 have initiated the vaccination process and 16.4% have completed the process. The dashboard said 46.6% of teenagers ages 15 to 17 have initiated the process and 41.3% have completed the process.
According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, there are 53 active student cases and 10 active staff cases as of Dec. 14. There are 268 students and six staff members in quarantine.
While the district changes its protocols, the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) continues to recommend eligible children get vaccinated.
CPS and PHHS held several vaccination clinics during school hours where students could get the vaccine with a permission form signed by a parent or guardian.
"Around 1,600 kids got vaccinated since November in our vaccination clinics." Sara Humm, PHHS public information specialist, said.
Second dose clinics will continue after winter break, which means if parents want their kids fully vaccinated before the spring semester starts, they will have to look for another vaccination clinic location.
Students can also receive their first dose at the school clinics but will need to find clinic location for their second dose.
Board member David Seamon proposed a Feb. 14 start date for changes in the district's mitigation protocols because it is two weeks after the final vaccination clinic at schools in the district.
"Providing the opportunity for our marginalized communities to be able to have access to the vaccine, it's important," Seamon said at Monday's meeting.
Board member Jeanne Snodgrass agreed with Seamon's proposal.
"For those students that were relying on the district vaccination clinic, the last of those clinics in elementary schools for their second dose is not until January 28," Snodgrass said.
Seamon's proposal did not pass.
Community vaccine clinic information can be found here.