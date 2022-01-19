JEFFERSON CITY - With COVID-19 cases increasing statewide, contact tracing has become even more important to stop the spread of the virus.
Chezney Schulte, the communicable disease coordinator for the Cole County Health Department, said the department has stopped calling every patient who tests positive since November 2020.
"Instead the health department focused on education that could be handed out in paper format at testing sites around Cole County," Schulte said.
Schulte said the health department was concerned that the time frame between when a person gets tested and when they are notified of the positive test result would vary drastically from patient to patient.
"When we are notified of their positive result, sometimes that is the next day, which is wonderful, but sometimes it's weeks or months later or lab results get missed all together," Schulte said.
Schulte said the county didn't want those people to go uneducated or feel like they didn't have their resources to make decisions on their own.
She said it is up to the patient who tests positive to take responsibility and notify their close contacts.
"There is that unknown, and there is that personal responsibility that people need to take," Schulte said. "Even if we had patients on the phone, there is always the concern that they weren't going to be receptive to the information about what their activities have been."
In comparison, Boone County health officials say they still try to reach out to as many people as they can by phone.
"With cases as high as they are, it's not possible for us to reach everyone by phone," Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) public information specialist Sara Humm.
"Even when case numbers are manageable for our team, we still don't always reach everyone because not everyone answers our phone calls," she said.
Humm said PHHS mails information to each positive case who they aren't able to call on a given day.
For more information on how to report your positive case to close contacts, visit both Boone and Cole county's health department websites.