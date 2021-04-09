COLUMBIA - Two-hundred fifty doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered to bar, restaurant, and entertainment industry workers who live and work in Boone County from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at The Blue Note.
The health department announced the first known positive case of the B.1.1.7. variant in the county Thursday. Sara Humm, the health department's community relations specialist, said vaccinating as many people in high-risk careers at events like Friday's is crucial.
"We wanted to make sure that we were offering an opportunity specifically for them to make sure they can protect themselves, their customers, their friends, and their families," Humm said.
Humm said current research shows this variant is more contagious and spreads faster.
"It's important we all remember to continue what we've been doing for months to help get us to the point where we can move forward," she said. "People should get a vaccine when it is available to them."
Phase 3 activates for adult Missouri residents Friday. Humm said this will make getting vaccinations much easier for everyone to schedule an appointment and sign up.
"This is an exciting thing for us to be able to take another step forward in getting people vaccinated," she said.
One local server getting her vaccine at Friday's event said this means even more to her and her family.
"With the vaccine, I'll be able to go home to visit my family, where I have a high risk family member who I generally don't visit as much," Adrienne Pyeatt said. "There are still so many people in the restaurant, and even with as safe as is, there's still a possibility (of getting COVID-19)."
Pyeatt, a server at Park Restaurant & Bar, said getting the vaccine comes down to one thing: personal responsibility.
"Don't you want to keep other people safe? It's not about you," she said. "It's about other people."
Humm said people getting their shots tomorrow will not need to bring anything with them. There will be a form they'll need to fill out upon arrival, and a vaccination card they'll get and need to bring back for their second doses.
The Blue Note will also host the second dose clinic for people on Friday, May 7.