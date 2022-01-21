COLUMBIA - COVID-19 cases are increasing in mid-Missouri. This means more and more people in the same household are testing positive for the virus.
KOMU 8 asked health professionals in the area if people who test positive for COVID are allowed to isolate together.
"If two people both test positive for COVID-19, they can isolate together," Chezney Schulte, a registered nurse from the Cole County Health Department, said. "One person's positive case doesn't have to impact the isolation period of the next."
The CDC says once you test positive, you need to isolate for 5 days.
"The goal of isolation is to prevent a positive case from spreading to someone who is not yet infected," Schulte said.
To isolate with someone, MU Health Care's Dr. Margaret Day says there are a couple of factors that come into play.
"If multiple people have tested positive for COVID, and that happened around the same time, and they have a positive COVID test, they don't necessarily have to wear a mask when just around those known people," Day said.
The CDC's full recommendations for isolation is available on its website.