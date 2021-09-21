COLUMBIA − Presiding Judge Brouck Jacobs will hear motions for the first hearing in the state's lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools' mask mandate next week.
According to online records, the first hearing will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday Sept. 28.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed the lawsuit on Aug. 24. The lawsuit name CPS, its Board of Education and its board members and Superintendent Brian Yearwood as its sole defendants.
The lawsuit includes three counts, including that "mandates are unreasonable, arbitrary and capricious and that the mask mandate is unlawful as to school children." It also says the mandate was not approved by the Missouri Board of Education.
Last week, Schmitt filed for class certification and a preliminary injunction in the lawsuits against CPS.
If the class certification is granted, it would apply to all public school districts in the state that have a mask policy. According to Schmitt's office, it would cover at least 50 school districts and "hundreds of school officials" across the state.
If the injunction is granted, mask mandates would be halted at public schools that require them.
CPS extended its COVID-19 plan last week. The district has said it intends to "aggressively defend its decision to keep its community and its scholars safe."