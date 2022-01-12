JEFFERSON CITY − Helias Catholic High School is adjusting its COVID-19 mitigation measures in response to increasing COVID-19 cases in the school and area.
According to a Facebook post from the high school, masks will be required for all faculty, staff and students effective Thursday, Jan. 13.
Masks will be required in common areas, during classroom activities, when entering the school and anywhere where social distancing of at least 3 feet cannot be maintained.
Helias dropped its mask mandate on Oct. 6, 2021 following a decrease in COVID cases.
The school will also close Tuesday, Jan. 18 to allow for a deep-cleaning.
"As the number of active COVID-19 cases among our school population has increased notably in recent days, we hope that this four-day break will allow our students, faculty and staff sufficient time outside the school environment to minimize potential exposure to others and to return well rested next Wednesday," the Facebook post said.
Helias said it will also require students, faculty and staff who test positive for COVID-19 or are identified as a close contact to not attend school for at least five full days following the onset of symptoms. Those who test positive but are asymptomatic should start their five days following the positive COVID test.
The high school's COVID-19 guidelines can be found here.