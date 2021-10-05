JEFFERSON CITY - Helias Catholic High School will no longer require students and staff to wear masks in school settings starting Wednesday, Oct. 6.

The school still expects students and staff to wear masks when in large gatherings and situations where they can't social distance.

Helias Catholic High School says it made the decision after a two-week review showed county and school case numbers have lowered since the beginning of the school year. 

The school says its other COVID-19 mitigation strategies will remain in effect. Those can be found here.

