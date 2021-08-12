JEFFERSON CITY − Helias High School will require masks for all faculty, staff and students in common areas, according to a letter sent to parents on Wednesday.
Principal Spencer Allen said the guidelines will be evaluated every two weeks and that this is just a "starting point for resuming school safely."
The high school will not require vaccinations but does encourage vaccinations.
It will host a vaccination event at the high school on Friday from noon to 3 p.m. The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be provided; so anyone 12 and older may come on a first come, first serve basis.
Masks will be required for all faculty, staff and students in common areas, like hallways, the commons and the library, and where social distancing of at least 3 feet cannot be maintained. Masks on buses are also required for students, staff and drivers.
Any visitors entering the school should wear a mask and maintain 3 feet of social distancing. Non-essential visitors must remain in the main entrance area unless specifically authorized to enter the building.
The school also released guidelines for quarantining and testing positive for COVID.
Those who test positive should stay home for 10 days from onset of symptoms. They may return to school once symptoms improve and the individual is fever-free for at least 24 hours.
If you are awaiting a test result, you must remain home from school until results are confirmed negative.
The school will use contract tracing methods to determine close contacts only if those exposures occur in school or school-related activities. .
Fully vaccinated and symptom-free individuals who come in contact with a positive case will not need to quarantine.
If a student is fully vaccinated and would like to share a record of vaccination with the school nurse, they can email Staci Kampeter. This will help with contact tracing within the school building and will help minimize in-person learning disruptions.
If proof of vaccination cannot be obtained during a contact-tracing investigation, the close contact will not be exempt from quarantine.
Helias Catholic's full set of COVID-19 guidelines can be found here.