Half of U.S. adults have received at least one COVID-19 shot
Half of all adults in the U.S. have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The announcement on Sunday marks another milestone in the nation’s largest-ever vaccination campaign. It also leaves more work to do to convince skeptical Americans to roll up their sleeves.
The CDC says almost 130 million people 18 or older have received at least one dose of a vaccine, or 50.4% of the total adult population. Almost 84 million people adults, or about 32.5% of that population, have been fully vaccinated.
Sikh community calls for gun reforms after FedEx shooting
Members of Indianapolis’ tight-knit Sikh community are calling for gun reforms as they mourn the deaths of four Sikhs who were among the eight people fatally shot at a FedEx warehouse.
More than 200 people attended a vigil at an Indianapolis park Saturday evening where Sikh leaders and city officials demanded action that would prevent such attacks from happening again.
Kiran Deol attended the vigil in support of family members affected by the shooting. He emphasized anyone who tries to buy a firearm should be required to have their background checked.
Police say the gunman used two assault rifles he purchased legally last year.
Columbia PD investigating Saturday night, Sunday morning robberies
The Columbia Police Department responded to a robbery with a weapon late Saturday night at Break Time on Paris Road.
According to CPD, officers responded to a second robbery at Petro Mart on Stadium Boulevard just before 4 a.m. Sunday. Officers said the suspect's description is the same as the one from the robbery on Paris Road.
Green Dot Program to display shirts designed by victims of sexual violence
The Lincoln University Clothesline Project Exhibit will display a clothesline hung with shirts designed by survivors to represent their experiences. The Green Dot Program is organizing the event.
The event will be inside the Scruggs University Center on Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public. This is the first event at the university during National Crime Victims' Rights Week.
Victoria McBride, Green Dot Program Coordinator, said she enjoys being able to give voices to people who have experienced trauma in their lives.
WEATHER FORECAST
Monday looks to be another sunny day, with highs in the 60s. Tuesday, however, may bring out a radical shift in weather, with 1-3 inches of snow possible for Tuesday.