Columbia teacher's union in support of mask mandate, asks for parents' support
Columbia Public Schools announced on Friday it would require masks in its buildings beginning Aug. 16.
The district's policy change is something the Columbia chapter of the National Education Association, a teacher's union, advocated for in a recommendation to require masks it released in July.
Noelle Gilzow, president of the CMNEA, does not know what impact – if any – the union's recommendation had on the district. But, she said she considers the union and the district partners in the fight against COVID-19.
After Columbia Public Schools announced its mask mandate on Friday, more people are heading to local businesses to purchase masks for the upcoming school year.
While many stores KOMU 8 talked to haven't purchased more masks yet to help with the influx, some have seen a rise in the number of people wearing masks in their stores.
"I've seen more of an increase in people wearing masks in our stores, but as far as availability of masks to purchase, we kind of wound down our supply about four or five months ago and haven't ramped back up on that," Steve Dillard, owner of Tiger Spirit said.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, masks have been a staple item in most stores.
Misinformation at public forums vexes local boards, big tech
Public forums before local school boards and city councils are the latest source of misinformation about COVID-19.
Videos of people criticizing masks or vaccines as ineffective have been seen by millions of people, and are creating new challenges for local governments and tech companies looking to weigh free speech against the harm of misleading medical claims.
Several inmates hurt in disturbance at St. Louis City Jail
Several inmates were injured during another disturbance at the troubled St. Louis city jail this weekend.
City spokesman Nick Dunne said roughly a dozen inmates attacked four others around 12:30 a.m. Saturday while they were in a recreation area on the fourth floor.
The victims were taken to a hospital, and the inmates that officials could determine were involved in the attack were transferred to St. Louis’ old city jail, known as the workhouse.
Texas teen with autism sues Missouri boarding school
A Christian boarding school in southwest Missouri has been sued three times this month over allegations that students were abused.
The latest of the lawsuits was filed Tuesday in Cedar County Circuit Court on behalf of a Texas teen with autism and bipolar disorder.
The Kansas City Star reports that it accuses Agape Baptist Church, which operates Agape Boarding School, of negligence, infliction of emotional distress and battery by staff and other students.
