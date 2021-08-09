Columbia City Council to vote on mask mandate Monday
The Columbia City Council is expected to vote on a new mask mandate at a special meeting Monday night.
The only item on the agenda is the mask mandate. Six out of seven council members will need to vote in favor of the ordinance for it to pass.
If passed, the ordinance would take effect immediately and last for 30 days, which would be Sept. 8.
Mizzou hires Desiree Reed-Francois as new Athletic Director
KOMU-8 Sports has confirmed multiple media reports on Sunday afternoon that the University of Missouri is set to hire UNLV Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois as its next A.D.
Pete Thamel from Yahoo Sports first reported the news which was later confirmed by reporting from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The official announcement came from the University just after 5:30 pm on Sunday.
“It is truly an honor to join Missouri’s flagship institution," said Reed-Francois in a University news release.
Together for '21 Fest includes talk on Native American community
The Missouri Bicentennial Commission held the Together for '21 Fest over the weekend.
The event aimed to commemorate Missouri's bicentennial with music, exhibitions, talks, performances and more.
On Sunday, Native American heritage speaker, Galen Gritts, spoke at the Missouri Historical Society. He said he hoped to spread more information about Native American heritage in mid-Missouri.
The talk is a part of the Missouri Humanities Council, which offers a Native American program to increase understanding of the Native American experience in mid-Missouri.
Man detained for fatal shooting at Missouri gas station
One man has been detained for a fatal shooting at a Kansas City, Missouri gas station.
The Kansas City Star reports officers dispatched to a QuickTrip on Southwest Boulevard Saturday night found a man in the parking lot who was shot.
A Kansas City police spokeswoman says he was declared dead at the scene.
Police have not yet identified the man who was killed.
One injured in police pursuit car chase ending at Rock Quarry Rd in Columbia
One person is left injured after a Sunday morning car chase.
According to Columbia Police Officer Brian Tate, two cars got into an accident on I-70 Business Loop.
When a CPD officer tried to do a traffic stop, the suspect who got into the accident drove away.
The officer then followed the suspect in a pursuit car chase.
WEATHER FORECAST
High humidity levels and temperatures in the mid-90s await mid-Missouri this week, including Monday with a projected high of 93 degrees. Make sure to stay hydrated and take plenty of rest breaks when outside for long periods of time this week, particularly on Tuesday when high heat indices mean an increased risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.