Missouri considering incentives for COVID-19 vaccines
A newspaper is reporting that Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s administration floated the idea of a statewide COVID-19 vaccination incentive program and the possibility of a “substantial grand prize” during a meeting of health officials.
The Kansas City Star said it obtained notes from a June 25 Zoom meeting of the Missouri Center for Public Health Excellence during which a senior state Department of Health and Senior Services official shared the potential program.
Fatal motorcycle crash results in death of Stover man
A motorcycle crash in Morgan County killed a 35-year-old man from Stover, Mo. on Saturday.
The crash occurred at 10:10 p.m. on Missouri Route 52. Jeffery Smith was traveling eastbound on a 2003 Harley Davidson when a westbound 2016 Jeep Wrangler turned left in front of him. Smith collided with the other vehicle and was pronounced dead seven minutes later at 10:17 p.m..
Intersection of Nifong Boulevard and Monterey Drive to close July 7-14
Starting Wednesday, July 7 at 7 a.m., Emery Sapp and Sons, contractor for the City of Columbia Public Works Department, will close the intersection of Monterey Drive and Nifong Boulevard.
The closing will take place to replace pavement as part of the Nifong Boulevard Corridor; Forum Boulevard Improvement Project. The intersection will be reopened Wednesday, July 14 by 7 p.m., weather permitting. The closure will not begin until the intersection of Nifong Boulevard and Peach Tree Drive is reopened.
Businesses, residents glad Fire in the Sky event is back this summer
After the pandemic canceled last year's event, Columbia's Fire in the Sky celebration was back this summer.
"About three or four months ago we weren't sure if we'd be able to have an event. So, to be able to have an event and be successful, we've had a lot of people all day long," Director of Columbia Tourism Amy Schnyder said about this year's event.
The city of Columbia combined the Fire in the Sky event along with some of the Bicentennial Celebration. The city also included some COVID-19 preventative measures like hand-washing stations for those who attended.
WEATHER FORECAST
It's going to feel like summer this week, as every day is projected to reach a high of at least 80 degrees. Monday is no exception; the temperature is expected to begin a steady climb in the early morning until reaching a high of 90 degrees in the late afternoon.