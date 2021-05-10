Businesses to set own rules as health order expires Wednesday
Restaurants and businesses in Columbia and Boone County will be able to set their own COVID-19 rules as the county health order expires May 12.
The Columbia/Boone County Health Department along with the city of Columbia previously announced they did not plan on issuing an extension to the order and will allow it to expire this week.
The decision comes as vaccinations continue to roll out locally and more residents get their shots.
As of Sunday, there are 58 active cases of COVID-19 in the county and 19 total hospitalizations, according to the Boone County COVID-19 Information Hub. Two of those in the hospital with COVID-19 are Boone County residents.
Even though changes are coming, masks will remain mandatory inside city buildings and on public transportation.
Families celebrate Mother's Day in-person after long year apart
Families embraced love and joy at The Brick District Playhouse for a Mother's Day brunch.
Mothers were treated to a food and music throughout the brunch.
Amy Dittmer said she was happy to be able to celebrate with more than just her immediate family.
"Being able to be with you know the extended family who we haven't see for awhile, that's really exciting. It means a lot," Dittmer said.
The COVID-19 pandemic prevented people from seeing their loved ones last year. That separation made Sunday's event so much more special for moms.
True/False Film Fest wraps up Sunday
The True/False Film Fest wrapped up on Sunday after changing its venue due to the pandemic.
The festival was held at Stephens Lake Park and the Holiday Inn Executive Center. Normally True/False is held in downtown Columbia. But the pandemic posed new challenges for True/False.
Online ticketing was a new change this year to reduce the number of touch points for True/False goers. There were also fewer films showed. True/False added an extra day to this year's Fest.
The Fest's theme this year was Nature of Uncertainty.
"Here we are in a park, doing things outside, everyday is new weather and everyday is new circumstances," Interim Artistic Director Wilson said. "That felt like an appropriate parallel for life during the pandemic."
MU doctoral student leaves lasting impression on MU theatre department
Marcia Berry was a unique student at the University of Missouri. As a scholar, dramaturge and actor, she decided to pursue her doctoral degree at the age of 70 years old.
Heather Carver, Chair of the MU Theatre Department, said Berry was impressive on paper, and even more remarkable in person.
“She had done all but her dissertation at Indiana University years ago, so I was introduced to her as a scholar, and I didn't know what to expect,” Carver said. “But she walked in, and hands down one of the warmest, most kind, giving, generous people I had met.”
WEATHER FORECAST
The week ahead is expected to be quite cloudy, and Monday is no exception. Monday also looks to be a particularly cool day, with temperatures hitting early morning lows in the high 30s before climbing up into the 60s for most of the afternoon and early evening.