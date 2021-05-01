TSA extends transportation mask requirement until September 13
The Transportation Security Administration is extending the Biden-era transportation mask mandate.
The rule requiring masks on all travelers in airports, airplanes, terminals, trains, buses and boats was set to expire May 11, and comes as some governors have rescinded orders or allowed mask requirements in their states to expire. The mandate now lasts until September 13.
Earlier this month, federal officials consulted with health experts in considering whether to renew the requirement, an official familiar with the discussions told CNN at the time.
The TSA says it has received reports of 2,000 people who violated the rule, which took effect February 2. The agency also recently began sending citations to alleged violators, an official told CNN earlier this month. The official could not say how many have been issued. There are multiple investigatory and review steps before a citation is ultimately issued.
App to contact incarcerated individuals continues to have problems, causing distress
The Missouri Department of Corrections (DOC) uses JPay which is a website and mobile application that allows individuals to contact their incarcerated loved ones.
When it works, the application is designed to help individuals remain in contact with friends and family while they are incarcerated.
For many incarcerated individuals they are allowed only a certain amount of phone calls, so the service enables more frequent contact.
"Not only do we use it to make sure they're safe, but it also helps to maintain these relationships while they're incarcerated. It helps you know, romantic relationships that helps parents and children, siblings, friends, I mean, all different kinds of relationships for those people. So it's extremely important," said Lori Curry, President of Missouri Prison Reform.
When using the program, people can send emails containing messages, photographs, or videos. They also can send money.
However, many have continued to face a lot of problems while using the application.
Wrongful death lawsuit filed in a February snowplow crash on Highway 63
The daughter of a Moberly man, who was killed in a February snowplow crash, filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Thursday.
Bethany Kelly is seeking $537,080 for her father, Mark Swindell's death.
Brandon Wainman and Boone County are defendants in the case, as the county serves as Wainman's supervisor and the owner of the snowplow.
Forecast: Warm May Day before rain returns Sunday
Temperatures will reach the middle 80s this afternoon with breezy conditions--gusts up to 30 mph.
The sun will stick around all day, but a few clouds will move into the area by sunset. Mostly cloudy skies are on tap for Sunday, and Mid-MO has a few chances for showers and thunderstorms to end the weekend and start the first week of May.
Some of these thunderstorms could be strong to severe on Monday afternoon. Stay tuned for updates as we watch the timing of this system.