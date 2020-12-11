Here's what you need to know this morning: Friday, Dec. 11

Truman VA to receive initial distribution of vaccine
Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital will be one of 37 veterans hospitals to receive the initial distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, once the Food and Drug Administration issues an emergency use authorization of the vaccine.
According to a release from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, VA has closely worked with the CDC ad Operation Warp Speed to plan for COVID-19 vaccination of VA staff and veterans.
Fulton school district pivots to remote learning
Middle and high school students in Fulton will switch back to remote learning beginning today.
The district announced the decision Thursday due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the classroom.
As of Thursday, there were 34 active cases and 316 in quarantine among the staff and students in Fulton Public Schools.
CPD says expect more traffic stop during the month of December
The Columbia Police Department issued a press release on Thursday afternoon. The statement said that traffic stops will increase in the month of December. The department will be focusing on move, DUI and DWI violations.
The Public Information Officer, Jeff Pitts, said the December holidays bring on increased impaired driving.
Salvation Army struggles to reach its holiday fundraising goal
With just two weeks before Christmas, the Salvation Army in Columbia and in Jefferson City are struggling to reach their holiday fundraising goal.
So far, the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign has only reached 25% of its holiday goal in Columbia and Jefferson City.
Boone County Commission awards twelve CARES Act funding contracts
The Boone County Commission awarded 12 contracts for CARES Act funding during its meeting on Thursday.
The county received $21.1 million through the CARES Act earlier this year, but has only spent $3.4 million to date.
On Monday, the commission announced that $495,000 would be given to local businesses.
Senate must pass stopgap funding bill Friday to avert shutdown at midnight
Congress is racing the clock with just hours to go until a shutdown is triggered by the expiration of government funding at midnight Friday.
The Senate must pass a short-term government funding bill sometime during the day Friday ahead of the funding expiration deadline to avert a shutdown, but lawmakers have been dealing with a series of holdups that have thrown a timeline for a vote into question.