Here's what you need to know this morning: Friday, Dec. 18

Boone County Public Health Order extended through Jan. 19
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services announced an extension of previous Public Health Orders through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 19, 2021.
The mask requirement for the city and county are also extended through Jan. 19, 2021 with these orders. All COVID-19 protocols will remain in place.
The previous order was set to expire Dec. 22.
FDA prepares to OK a second vaccine as COVID-19 deaths top 40,000 this month
The Food and Drug Administration says it is "rapidly" working toward issuing an emergency use authorization for the Moderna vaccine -- the second COVID-19 vaccine for the US market -- after its vaccine advisers voted to recommend it.
The announcement comes nearly a week after the agency authorized Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine and amid a scary time for the country, as infection numbers, hospitalizations and daily death tolls continue to shatter records.
IN DEPTH: Local schools take advantage of free lunch programs
In October, the United States Department of Agriculture extended the summer meal program through the end of June 2021.
Mid-Missouri schools have provided different programs in order to get food to students during the pandemic.
Columbia Public Schools have already served more than 235,000 meals, according to Michelle Baumstark, Director of Communications for CPS.
Cooper County Public Health Center enhances security after threats
The Cooper County Public Health Center announced on its website this week it will be increasing the security presence at its office after receiving physical threats.
In a Dec. 15 notice, the center announced an emergency meeting, citing "physical threats."
50-year-old Hickman pool replacement casualty of pandemic budget cuts
The pool at Hickman High School has seen better days since opening to swimmers in 1969.
“I think the future of Hickman Pool is a bigger question of 'What is the future of swimming in Columbia?' Eventually something has to happen because Hickman Pool cannot continue as it is," Columbia Parks & Recreation Director Mike Griggs said.
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Local nonprofit provides holiday donations despite pandemic
The Voluntary Action Center (VAC) began distributing donations to Columbia families in need as part of its Holiday Program Thursday morning.
The Holiday Program aims to give aid to struggling Columbia families by providing toys and household items in time for the holiday season.
For some families this year’s Holiday Program is very important, after being negatively impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
A cold front will lead to cooler temperatures and a chilly north wind Saturday. the chances for rain now appear very limited, if not just dry altogether. Most of the rain will form and occur over southeast Missouri.
Some sunshine will return Sunday and temperatures will be slightly warmer so outdoor activities will more enjoyable Sunday than Saturday. Highs this weekend will be in the lower 40s Saturday, upper 40s on Sunday.