Missouri ranks last in vaccine rollout, according to CDC data
Missouri ranks last in the United States for the proportion of residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Missouri has the lowest proportion of the population having received at least one dose of the vaccine compared to the rest of the country. Providers in Missouri have administered just over 317,000 of the 661,400 doses that have been distributed.
BJC HealthCare’s Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Clay Dunagan said that 25,000 to 30,000 vaccinations per day would be required in order to fully vaccinate between 70 percent and 85 percent of Missouri residents by the end of June. Over the last week, Missouri has been averaging about 11,000 vaccinations per day.
Missouri House Democrats vote to expel Rep. Price from caucus
Missouri's House Democrats have voted to expel Rep, Wiley Price from their caucus Sunday, according to a statement from House Minority Leader Crystal Quade.
Rep. Price was previously accused of having sexual relations with an intern, as well as harassing a staffer who reported the claim and lying about the accusations.
According to Rep. Quade, the expulsion was "necessary to hold him accountable for his actions" and that the move will "further reinforce that retaliation against employees will be met with serious consequences."
Biden to reinstate Covid-19-related travel restrictions lifted by Trump
President Joe Biden on Monday will reinstate the Covid-19 travel restrictions on non-US citizens who have been in Brazil, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and much of Europe, a White House official confirmed to CNN.
Biden will also extend the restrictions to travelers who have recently been to South Africa, the official said.
The step, which was first reported by Reuters, comes just one week after President Donald Trump signed an executive order in his final days in office lifting the restrictions on travelers from these countries effective January 26.
Battle coach back with basketball family after hospitalization
After Battle Head Coach Brian Meny delivered his message at the end of a drill, the team put its hands together and broke the huddle with one word. "Family!"
For Meny, that word can be more literal than cliche when it comes to his team.
Meny has coached all three of his sons - Trae, Trevor and Tristan - at the high school level. Tristan is a senior at Battle this season.
"I like playing for him. He always gives me a challenge when I come in everyday and it's just fun," Tristan Meny said about playing for his dad.
But just a few weeks ago, Coach Meny was separated from both his team and his family, fighting Covid-19 in the hospital for six days.
Today's first alert weather forecast
Rain and wind will be the main story for Monday, with a slightly better chance for widespread snow mid-week.
Rain should move in before sunrise, between 1-3am.
Snow will be possible mainly along and north of HWY 36. That means Macon county may see snow on Monday. Most areas to the south will be warm enough for rain.
Rain will likely hold through much of the day, but it should let up in the afternoon.
Winds will be gusting up to 30-35 mph