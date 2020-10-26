Jefferson City middle schools return to in-person learning Monday
Lewis & Clark and Thomas Jefferson middle schools will return to in-person instruction Monday.
This comes after both schools temporarily moved online because of a staffing shortage due to COVID-19. In an email, the district said reopening middle schools this week would be possible because of the amount of time that's passed.
"The Jefferson City School District believes the past two weeks of distance learning from our middle schools have served to stop any spread of COVID-19 within the school environment and allow time for current cases and quarantines to run their course," the district's email said.
The last day of in-person learning was Oct. 8 for 6th through 8th graders at both middle schools. Students began online instruction on Oct. 13.
Forecast: Parts of Mid-MO to see snow on Monday
Throughout this Monday event, temperatures will largely be above freezing by 2-5º. So, while precipitation may fall as snow (due to colder air aloft) much of it will likely melt before it reaches the surface.
Soil temperatures will likely be in the 40s for much of this event on Monday, leading to melting as snow reaches the surface. Air within grass can allow for some accumulation, however.
Teenager dies in Sunday south Columbia shooting
One teenager is dead after a shooting on West Brookside Lane in south Columbia early Sunday morning.
According to a press release from the Columbia Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired report around 1 a.m. on Sunday. Officers found a 17-year-old at the scene sustaining life threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers also found property damage to buildings and vehicles from gunfire. No other injuries have been reported.
At least 5 people in Pence's orbit, including chief of staff Marc Short, are positive for coronavirus
At least five people in Vice President Mike Pence's orbit have tested positive for coronavirus in recent days, including chief of staff Marc Short and outside adviser Marty Obst, a source familiar with the situation told CNN.
There are concerns that more people within Pence's inner circle will test positive in the coming days, the source said. "They're scared," the source said of staffers in the vice president's office.
Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews are having a baby girl
Patrick Mahomes -- football star, fiancé and soon to be #GirlDad!
The 25-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback announced on Instagram that he and high-school sweetheart Brittany Matthews are expecting a baby girl.
In the elaborate gender reveal video, Mahomes and his fiancée stood in front of a massive display of blue and pink balloons while their two dogs walked toward them with pink paint on their paws, signaling the baby's gender.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
Monday – Dry and cold during the morning with temps I the upper 30s. Developing rain and snow showers by noon as temps are expected to fall to near 34 degrees in the afternoon. Wintry weather is not expected to impact road surfaces as ground temperatures are likely too warm in Columbia and Jefferson City. Winter weather advisories are in effect for western Missouri (west of Columbia). Precipitations will last from 9am until 9pm.
Freezing drizzle may develop overnight as temperatures fall to near 32 degrees. Windshield ice is possible.
Tuesday – Warmer with mainly rain showers I the afternoon after a cold, icy morning. Temps to rise in the lower 40s.
Wednesday – Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Highs in the lower 50s.