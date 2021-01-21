MU Health Care to hold COVID-19 live Q&A Thursday
Dr. Margaret Day will share the latest updates on the COVID-19 vaccine. She will also answer some common questions, such as how the vaccine works and how can people sign up to get the shot.
The event starts at 2 p.m. today, and you can join on MU Health Care's Facebook page.
Missouri to deploy National Guard to nine vaccination sites
Governor Mike Parson announced Wednesday that the National Guard would be deployed to nine new sites across the state to help speed up the vaccination process. Each site is expected to administer 2,500 doses per day.
Specific dates were not announced, but Parson said the new sites will be open by the end of the month. Missouri's positivity rate has fallen by 5% in the past week.
Lack of vaccine doses, reporting makes difficult work for local health departments
Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services does not know how many COVID-19 vaccines have been received and administered in the county.
The department said Wednesday that they don't know how many people have been vaccinated in Boone County, and that the reporting process has kept them out of the loop.
The CDC says that 244,000 doses have been administered in Missouri, out of the 572,000 doses that were distributed to the state.
CPS Board Vice President Blackburn drops out of re-election race
CPS Board Vice President Susan Blackburn will not run for re-election, citing a desire to spend more time with family. Blackburn was elected to the school board in 2018.
"My focus has always been on supporting students. I look forward to completing my term and thank the community for the opportunity to serve. It has truly been an honor," Blackburn said in a statement Wednesday night.
Missouri female lawmakers celebrate Vice President Harris inauguration
Vice President Kamala Harris made history Wednesday, becoming the first woman to serve as vice president. Female lawmakers from across Missouri took time to celebrate an increase in female representation in state legislatures nationwide.
"Having a female in the second highest position in federal government, I hope will spur more people to get involved and more women to consider getting involved" Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said.
Chiefs' Mahomes practices, remains in concussion protocol
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains in concussion protocol, but practiced with the team Wednesday. Head Coach Andy Reid said that, while Mahomes was limited, he still took every snap.
"He feels good, so we're just going to follow this protocol as close as we possibly can" Reid said.
The Chiefs will hope to have Mahomes ready on Sunday, when they take on the Buffalo Bills for a spot in the Super Bowl.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
Not a bad forecast for today. Lighter winds means it'll actually feel like the high temp today!
Clouds to our south should clear by afternoon.