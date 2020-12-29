Police investigating assault incident in downtown Columbia
A Columbia Police Department officer said a man was stabbed Monday at the intersection of 10th and Locust streets around 6:50 p.m. in downtown Columbia.
CPD is currently investigating the situation with the two assault subjects in custody and the victim transported to the MU University Hospital.
Columbia medical team treats toddler who had stroke after testing positive for COVID-19
A three-year-old boy from Salisbury experienced a stroke after testing positive for COVID-19.
Colt Parris was treated at Columbia's Women's and Children's Hospital and is expected to fully recover.
Mid-Missouri long-term care facilities still waiting to receive COVID-19 vaccine
Missouri officials last week said the rollout for the COVID-19 vaccinations would be available to long-term care facilities starting Monday, but most mid-Missouri facilities haven't yet received the vaccine.
Most of these facilities do not expect to receive the vaccine until at least the beginning of next year.
Missouri Department of Natural Resources encourages holiday recycling
As the holidays come to a close with people beginning to put away and dispose of festive decorations, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to consider recycling these holiday items rather than throwing them away.
Although Columbia has had issues collecting curbside recycling, residents are still being encouraged to utilize other alternatives to recycle what they can.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
(5:15am) Main area of precip now moving into KC area, will be in central/northern Missouri between 8-10am where icing on roads will be biggest concern https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/puKmdKG307— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) December 29, 2020
The best chance for slick spots on Tuesday morning and afternoon will be north of I-70. This is due to snow, sleet and freezing rain. pic.twitter.com/bhjopiLb6l— Kenton Gewecke (@KentonGewecke) December 29, 2020