Here's what you need to know this morning: Wednesday, Dec. 16

MU Health Care to start administering COVID-19 vaccine to doctors, frontline workers
MU Health Care doctors and frontline workers will begin to receive the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived to Missouri on Monday and to MU Health Care on Tuesday. The FDA approved its emergency use of the vaccine last Friday.
Governor Mike Parson will hold a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon regarding the vaccine in Missouri. You can watch it live here on komu.com.
Missouri Health Department answers common COVID-19 vaccine questions
As the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine makes its way to health facilities in Missouri and across the nation, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services offers answers to some common questions.
AG Schmitt announces two Columbia area illicit massage parlors evicted
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced on Tuesday that since The Hope Initiative was launched, additional illicit massage businesses have either been evicted, are in the process of being evicted, or their eviction is likely.
Two of those businesses were located in Columbia area. The names of the businesses were not released.
EmVP: Holiday Grinch display raises support for food bank
One Columbia family spent two weekends decorating their house in lights, a living window and a Grinch photo op.
The Patterson family said it's to spread cheer and support a good cause.
"It’s Christmas time, you have to be cheerful," Shannon Patterson said. "Christmas is giving back and making people happy and just making a difference especially in 2020."
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
Meteorologist Tim Schmidt says roads look fine in mid-Missouri this morning.