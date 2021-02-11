Boone County bars, restaurants can stay open until midnight under modified health order
Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services lifted restrictions on Boone County bars and restaurants Wednesday, allowing them to stay open until midnight, under a newly modified Public Health Order.
All other restrictions from the previous health order remain in place, including the mask mandate.
The modified order will go into effect on Friday, Feb. 12, at noon.
Two state mass vaccination sites postponed due to inclement weather
Recent winter weather has impacted mass vaccination sites across Missouri.
A mass vaccination event that was scheduled for those in Region F was been rescheduled Wednesday. The event scheduled for Feb. 14 is postponed to March 7. The second-dose clinic is also postponed to April 11
A mass vaccination event in Region B was also cancelled, though the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services did not provide a new date for the event. An event in Region E was also relocated due to weather.
Capital Region to allow two visitors for most patients starting Thursday
Capital Region Medical Center is set to allow visitors, with certain restrictions, starting Thursday, Feb. 11.
Two visitors will also be allowed to accompany patients in the clinic setting. One visitor will be allowed for the emergency department.
Visits will not be allowed for COVID-19 patients who are in the ICU and receiving care in COVID-19 units.
Forecast: Dangerously cold temperatures move in this weekend
It's been cold all week, and it's not getting any warmer.
A light dusting of snow is expected Thursday morning, and an even colder air mass is expected to roll into town, bringing dangerously cold temperatures with it.
You'll want to bundle up well to avoid potential frostbite, as the weather is only set to get colder as we head towards the weekend.
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremonies will air live on NBC
After a year-long postponement put the games in doubt, U.S. viewers will get to see the opening ceremonies of the Tokyo Olympics live on July 23, on NBC.
The opening ceremonies will begin at 8 p.m. in Japan, which is 6 a.m. in Missouri.
Weather
Going to be brisk this morning and thanks to some late evening snow, a new layer of slick snow coats roads and car windshields...Avg. AM wind chills around -1 F #mowx @KOMUnews https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU pic.twitter.com/FMUUtwigCX— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) February 11, 2021