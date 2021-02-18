MU Health Care postpones Friday first dose vaccination event; second dose event not affected
MU Health Care postponed the Friday first dose vaccination event at Faurot Field Wednesday, because the 4,000 doses of Moderna vaccines that were expected did not arrive on time.
Those who are supposed to receive their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Friday will still receive their vaccinations.
MU Health Care says they hope to receive the vaccine in time to hold their first-dose event scheduled for Sunday.
Cleaning off fire hydrants is vital during winter weather
With the snow piling up across Mid-Missouri, it is important to keep nearby fire hydrants visible for local firefighters.
Keeping the hydrant visible is vital in case of emergency situations.
"We just ask that you go off and clean about 3 feet around it," Jefferson City Division Fire Chief Jason Turner said Wednesday.
Members of vandalized Black church continue picking up the pieces months later
Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church, a historic Black church in Holts Summit, is continuing repairs after the church was vandalized last November.
Mount Vernon is one of two churches historic Black churches that have been vandalized over the past year.
Repairs had been halted because of winter weather.
Mid-Missouri is warming up. After a few days of bitter cold, Thursday will see temperatures rise into the low 20s.
It's only up from there, as a warm front is set to bring temperatures in the mid 30s over the weekend, and potentially the low 50s by next Monday.
Players return to COVID protocols as spring training opens
MLB Spring Training has officially begun, as pitchers and catchers reported to training camp Wednesday.
The Cardinals will be getting ready for the upcoming season at their training facility in Jupiter, Florida. The Royals are preparing for another year at their camp in Surprise, Arizona.
Frigid again this morning. Temps anywhere from -5 to 5 degrees. Wind chills are as cold as -15.Some seeing flurries, some with frost. An extra 1-2 min to get vehicles cleared. #mowx @KOMUnews https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU pic.twitter.com/s9OiZUU6S0— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) February 18, 2021