MU Health Care may send more invites to receive COVID-19 vaccine
MU Health Care may invite more residents to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, after less than half of the initial 4,000 people invited signed up to be vaccinated as of Wednesday.
MU Health Care received 4,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday, and had planned to administer all of the doses by Saturday. That plan may change if those who were invited choose not to show up.
Dr. Brad Myers, MU Health Care Executive Director of Pharmacy and Laboratory services, said that all 4,000 doses will be given out by next Tuesday.
Dr. Randall Williams gives update on Missouri vaccine allocation, eligibility
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Service Director (DHSS) Dr. Randall Williams announced Wednesday that individuals within Phase 1B - Tier 3 should be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine “later in the spring.”
Williams also announced that doses of the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines should arrive in Missouri next month.
Mo. Senate hears two bills impacting SNAP, childcare benefits
Two bills were put before the state Senate on Wednesday that would alter regulations on eligibility for SNAP and childcare benefits.
Senate Bill 138 would institute a "three-strike" system for SNAP recipients who cannot prove 20 hours a week of work, job training or volunteering. Those who receive a third strike would be permanently banned from the program.
Opponents of the bill argue that it would disproportionately affect Missouri's children, while supporters of the bill say that tighter regulations are necessary so that people eventually move off of the program.
Senate Bill 206 would sign into law Governor Mike Parson's 2020 executive order, which allowed some caretakers, who are not below the poverty line, to be eligible for childcare benefits.
The bill has received support from both Democrats and Republicans.
New house bill would put restraints on public county officials' authority
A new bill would limit public county officials' power to close schools and churches because of public health and safety concerns.
House Bill 75 would require county officials to seek permission from a legislative body in order to issue a closure of 15 days or more.
Forecast: Rain and snow for Thursday
Pack the umbrella and the jacket. Temperatures are set to get to the mid 40s by midday Thursday, but will drop quickly as a cold front moves in.
Plan for rain in the morning, and snow in the afternoon. Don't expect to see too much accumulation of snow though, as ground temperature will still be warm from the last few days.
Thursday is just the beginning, however, as temperatures are expected to drop even further by next week.
A cold front is nearing Kansas City where temps are nearing 50 degrees! Same for Columbia before falling back in the 30s around lunch time. AM rain showers in central Missouri will change over to a brief rain/snow mix this afternoon #mowx @KOMUnews https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU pic.twitter.com/fAwqbpetmp— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) February 4, 2021