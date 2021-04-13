Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, April 13

Helen Wade re-elected as CPS board president
The CPS Board has voted to reinstate Helen Wade as President in a vote that took place during Monday night’s meeting.
Additionally, Dr Della Streaty-Wilhoit has been elected as vice-president, succeeding from Susan Blackburn who did not seek re-election.
During the meeting, the board also looked at plans for the potential redistricting of schools in the area.
Vaccine supply shortage to hit Missouri this week, days after eligibility opens for all
A shortage in COVID-19 vaccines is expected to hit Missouri this week as Phase 3 continues, but health officials say Boone County won't be as impacted.
The shortage will mainly come from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. As first reported by the Biden Administration on Friday, only 700,000 doses of this vaccine will be distributed this week compared to the 4.9 million distributed last week. This is an 80% decrease in distribution alone.
The Columbia/Boone County health department encourages anyone looking to get the vaccine to get whichever is available.
The supply shortage for the COVID-19 vaccine will start next week, but for mid-Missouri residents, availability of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are still high.
Cole County vaccination site begins long-term operation
The Cole County Health Department plans to administer 4,000 doses per week at the Capital Mall in Jefferson City.The clinic will deliver 1,000 doses per day of the Pfizer vaccine from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
According to health officials, the site will be operational for four months, as long as supply and demand remain constant.
People looking to get a vaccine are encouraged to sign up online, but the clinic is accepting walk-in appointments.
Taye Diggs postpones May 2021 artist in residency at MU, hopes to reschedule
Taye Diggs will no longer spend part of the 2021 spring semester as an artist in residence in theater at the University of Missouri. The announcement was made over a month ago that Diggs would be working with students taking classes in a new minor in musical theater.
According to the department, the rescheduling is because Diggs recently resumed filming the CW hit series "All American" and network COVID-19 protocols do not allow for travel.
Faculty members hope to welcome Diggs on campus for the Fall 2021 semester or Spring 2021 semester.
Forecast: stray evening sprinkles; dry & cool until Friday
If you're headed out the door early on Tuesday, you'll likely want the jackets. Temperatures across the area will be in the lower 40s. However, we will warm up quickly as the sun comes out. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 60s area-wide.
We'll see a similar pattern for Wednesday and Thursday, though things should be just a tad cooler. This will be especially noticeable Wednesday and Thursday mornings, when readings will likely start out in the upper 30s across mid-MO. There will be a decent amount of sunshine each day, which will allow afternoon highs to reach the upper 50s and lower 60s.