Counties prepare as Missouri resumes J&J vaccine administration
Missouri will resume distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after federal scientific advisers found its benefits outweigh the risks.
While this news helps with vaccinating more mid-Missourians, plans for administering the vaccine in the area are still up for debate.
Cole County Health Department Director Kristi Campbell said the Cole County Health Department does not have any clinics planned with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine just yet, but there is a regional event on Wednesday where upcoming vaccination events and plans will be discussed.
Boone County had previously received 200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine before the pause. More details will come by the end of the week with their plans of getting the vaccine and how much of it the health department will receive.
MU creates a breakthrough that could lead to new cancer treatment
Cancer cells don't stop growing when there are enough cells made. The continued growth causes a tumor. The MU researchers' goal is to decrease or stop the extra growth of cells.
MU researchers are focusing on one of cancer’s important traits — its ability to spread rapidly and rampantly — to stop the disease in its tracks. One enzyme, known as PYCR1, plays a role in the spread of cancer cells. Until now, no molecular compound had been proven to shut down PYCR1.
John Tanner, a professor of biochemistry at MU, and his team have demonstrated for the first time a compound that effectively restrains PYCR1.
Callaway EMS offers emergency alert stickers to identify residents during emergencies
The Callaway County EMS is offering free emergency alert stickers to the community in an effort to help identify residents who may have difficulty responding during emergency situations.
Margie Kriegesmann is a staff paramedic for Callaway EMS who started the Emergency Alert Sticker program. Kriegesmann hopes multiple departments in the community will be able to utilize the sticker program.
“I just hope that it's a resource… for the fire departments, for our local police departments. It just makes it easier for everybody to interact within the community,” she said.
Pothole repairs completed on Stadium Boulevard, asphalt overlay to come
MoDOT crews recently completed pothole repairs on Stadium Boulevard. This is the beginning of a bigger plan to completely overhaul the road with a full asphalt overlay expected to begin this summer.
MoDOT is responsible for 34,000 miles of road across the state and with a lessened budget due to a lower fuel tax in the state, many roads find themselves in a substandard state.
According to the City of Columbia's Adopted Budget for 2021, gasoline taxes and motor vehicle registration fees account for just under 30% of the revenue allotted for street repairs. The estimated budget for the year is $10,040,798.
Forecast: A BIG warm-up, then stormy by Wednesday
Tuesday will be yet another warm and windy day, with highs reaching the 80s again. We will, however, notice more clouds, especially by afternoon.
As it stands right now, shower and storm chances will increase Tuesday evening into the overnight hours. Some of the storms may produce brief heavy rainfall & strong winds, though we don't see a significant severe threat. Still, we are several days away, and much could change between now and then.
Wednesday will likely be the rainiest day of the forecast, with widespread showers and storms building in by the afternoon and evening hours. Some of these storms could produce heavy rain as well.